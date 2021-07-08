Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LUKOY opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.10. Pjsc Lukoil has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after buying an additional 22,913 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.