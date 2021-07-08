Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.97.

TCNNF opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

