K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Commerzbank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

