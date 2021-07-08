Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VWE. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 11.06 on Wednesday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 9.65 and a 52-week high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

