CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $368,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $248,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,473.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,671 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,034 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

