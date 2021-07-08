Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.78.

AXNX opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 99.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

