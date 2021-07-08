Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Berry alerts:

BRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry (BRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.