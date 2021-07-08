Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

ARCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Arco Platform from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Arco Platform from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.13.

ARCE stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.05 million, a PE ratio of 357.42 and a beta of 0.88. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,030,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 13.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 127,564 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 2.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 908,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 10.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

