JMP Securities Begins Coverage on 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Stock analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

