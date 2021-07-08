Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) & ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Head-To-Head Survey

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvve and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvve N/A -35.64% -10.54% ChargePoint N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nuvve and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvve 0 0 1 0 3.00 ChargePoint 0 2 7 0 2.78

Nuvve currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.72%. ChargePoint has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.32%. Given Nuvve’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nuvve is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvve and ChargePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvve N/A N/A -$1.04 million N/A N/A ChargePoint N/A N/A -$315.32 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nuvve has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Nuvve shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Nuvve shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ChargePoint beats Nuvve on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid. It serves public organizations, businesses, and homes by reducing the cost of electric infrastructure and reducing CO2 emissions through its programs of workplace vehicle charging and campus fleet vehicle charging, commercial delivery fleet charging, and multi-unit dwelling car sharing and charging. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

