Biffa (LON:BIFF) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Biffa in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biffa currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 298.75 ($3.90).

Shares of BIFF stock opened at GBX 330.50 ($4.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51. Biffa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 343.50 ($4.49). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 293.49.

In other news, insider Michael Topham sold 28,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42), for a total transaction of £97,033.04 ($126,774.29). Also, insider Claire Miles purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £20,510 ($26,796.45).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

