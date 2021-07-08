Biffa (LON:BIFF) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Biffa in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biffa currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 298.75 ($3.90).
Shares of BIFF stock opened at GBX 330.50 ($4.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51. Biffa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 343.50 ($4.49). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 293.49.
About Biffa
Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.
