Knights Group (LON:KGH) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Knights Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 494 ($6.45).

Shares of KGH opened at GBX 450 ($5.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.11. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a market cap of £375.54 million and a PE ratio of -204.55.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

