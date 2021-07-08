Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €68.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.77 ($71.50).

DPW opened at €58.66 ($69.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €54.62. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

