Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.10

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 12942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.85.

The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

