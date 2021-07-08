Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Up to $9.35

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $9.77. Euronav shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 31,095 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 7.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,997,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after buying an additional 197,523 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Euronav by 17.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Euronav by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 696,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 55,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth $3,682,000. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

