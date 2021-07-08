Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 698,725 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $798,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,023 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

