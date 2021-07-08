China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.43

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 5318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 20.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.68 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4951 per share. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.