China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.43

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 5318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 20.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4951 per share. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
