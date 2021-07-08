JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.30.

JFrog stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.37. JFrog has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.27.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in JFrog by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JFrog by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 567,595 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

