Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut Energy Recovery from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ERII opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $318,527.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,492,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,185,231 shares of company stock worth $23,685,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.