TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $223.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.08.

BLD stock opened at $189.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $112.13 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

