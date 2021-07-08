Barclays Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.10 Price Target

Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.73 ($3.21).

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.27 ($2.67) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of €2.69 ($3.17). The business’s 50 day moving average is €2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

