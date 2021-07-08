Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 431 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 431 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 345.38.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

