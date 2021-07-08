BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.07.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,883,000 after acquiring an additional 489,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,719,000 after acquiring an additional 104,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after acquiring an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,120,000 after acquiring an additional 588,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

