-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Sprout Social reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.17 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $77,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,291 shares of company stock valued at $16,331,460 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.