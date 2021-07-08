UBS Group Reiterates €177.00 Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €192.50 ($226.47).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of RI stock opened at €184.80 ($217.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €179.26. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.