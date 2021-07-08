1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.71. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $466,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,721. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after acquiring an additional 804,337 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

