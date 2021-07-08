Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XBC. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark set a C$5.20 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.11.

XBC opened at C$9.98 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.97.

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

