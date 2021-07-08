QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

QCRH stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72. QCR has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

