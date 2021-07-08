Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. Alector has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,368 shares of company stock worth $6,088,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alector by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alector by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alector by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

