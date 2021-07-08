Zacks: Analysts Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.12 billion and the highest is $6.55 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.96 billion to $28.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

MDLZ opened at $63.05 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

