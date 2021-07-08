Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce $118.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.67 million and the highest is $119.38 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $103.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $524.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $534.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $552.62 million, with estimates ranging from $540.88 million to $574.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million.

CASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $49.68 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.