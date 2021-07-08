Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $346.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 880,192 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.