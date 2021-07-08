Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $26.77.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

