Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -130.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.55. Materialise has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Materialise will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

