Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €53.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €53.80 ($63.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.42 ($58.14).

FRA DWNI opened at €51.68 ($60.80) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €48.93. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

