MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $544.37

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $544.37 and last traded at $542.65, with a volume of 170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $541.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4,548.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 597,029 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

