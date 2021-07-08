Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $200.00 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $89.06 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.