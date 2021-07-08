Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Sell

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.85. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

