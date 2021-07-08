Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

HNRG opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

