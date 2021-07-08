Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.35

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.35 and last traded at $85.22, with a volume of 1089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.81.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.
