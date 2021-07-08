Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.35

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.35 and last traded at $85.22, with a volume of 1089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

