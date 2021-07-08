Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $282.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $285.00. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.30.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $208.00 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $562.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.