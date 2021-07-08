Entain (LON:ENT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Entain Plc (LON:ENT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,090 to GBX 2,108. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Entain traded as high as GBX 1,860 ($24.30) and last traded at GBX 1,850 ($24.17), with a volume of 30071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,855.50 ($24.24).

ENT has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,885.83 ($24.64).

The firm has a market cap of £10.58 billion and a PE ratio of 184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,709.84.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

