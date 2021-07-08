Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,594.05

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3,594.05 and last traded at $3,574.70, with a volume of 58772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,510.98.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.
The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,340.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
