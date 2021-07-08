MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) vs. Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Critical Review

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGM Resorts International and Bally’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Resorts International $5.16 billion 3.84 -$997.20 million ($3.94) -10.24 Bally’s $372.79 million 5.67 -$5.49 million ($0.09) -552.89

Bally’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MGM Resorts International. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Resorts International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MGM Resorts International and Bally’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Resorts International 3 7 6 0 2.19 Bally’s 0 0 4 0 3.00

MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus target price of $36.43, suggesting a potential downside of 9.74%. Bally’s has a consensus target price of $71.60, suggesting a potential upside of 43.89%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than MGM Resorts International.

Risk & Volatility

MGM Resorts International has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Bally’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Bally’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Resorts International and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Resorts International -47.65% -17.93% -5.62% Bally’s -1.60% 3.32% 0.55%

Summary

Bally’s beats MGM Resorts International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company's casino operations include slots and table games, as well as online sports betting and iGaming through BetMGM. As of February 17, 2021, its portfolio consisted of 29 hotel and destination gaming offerings. The company also owns and operates Las Vegas Strip Resorts and Fallen Oak golf course. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of April 13, 2021, it owned and operated 12 casinos that comprise 13,308 slot machines, 460 game tables, and 3,342 hotel rooms, as well as a horse racetrack across eight states. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is incorporated in Providence, Rhode Island.

