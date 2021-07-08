HSBC Initiates Coverage on Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Equities researchers at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ ZY opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.36. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

