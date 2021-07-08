Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to report $10.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.23 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $10.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $49.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $54.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $52.63 million, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $56.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

FPI opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $380.87 million, a P/E ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

