Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $188.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $151.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro has a one year low of $111.87 and a one year high of $188.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Nevro by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

