Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $376.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $322.00 to $376.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.42.

Moody’s stock opened at $376.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $377.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

