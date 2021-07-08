Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $269.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.42.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $228.35 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $164.66 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

