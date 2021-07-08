Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 908,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 112,703 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

